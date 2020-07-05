Arizona woman, 59, falls 100 feet to her death while taking photos at Grand Canyon

An Arizona woman has fallen 100 feet to her death while taking photos at the Grand Canyon.

Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died on Friday near the South Rim visitors center. Her body was retrieved later that day.

Salgado Lopez was hiking and taking photos with members of the family when she accidentally stepped off a ledge and fell.

The accident happened west of Mather Point.

The South Rim, where Salgado Lopez died, is just a popular spot for photos, particularly at sunset

The death was the 2nd at the park in recent weeks.

On June 26, Catherine Houe, 49, of Daly City near San Francisco, died after enduring heat-related symptoms on a 114-degree day.

The Grand Canyon had 17 fatalities in 2018, and at least four people died in the park area in 2019.

The first death this past year was not caused by a fall, according to Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the Grand Canyon National Park.

She said the victim was a foreign national and that the human body was available on March 26 in a forested area south of the South Rim Village area of the park.

On April 23, Cynthia Ackley, 69, of Peoria, Arizona fell near Pipe Creek Vista.

Two weeks previously, a 67-year-old man fell 400 feet within the rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum.

And in March a 50-year-old man from Hong Kong visiting the Hualapai reservation outside the park fell while trying to take images.

Visitors gather for sunrise on Memorial Day this season, along the South Rim

Mather Point on the South Rim. The park attracts over six million visitors annually

‘On average, there about 12 fatalities in the park annually, but a small % of those are from fatal falls,’ said Ceja-Cervantes at the full time.

‘The causes of those deaths range between heat, to drowning, to medical dilemmas and more.

‘High elevation plays a role in a few of the fatalities.’

Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most widely used tourist destinations in the U.S., drawing nearly 6.4 million visitors in 2018.

Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai reservation gets about 1 million visitors annually.