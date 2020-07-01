Arizona wildfire explodes in size in time-lapse video, burns over 800 acres

The blaze began on June 26, burning close to the Estrella Mountains in Avondale.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE DESTROYS LOTS OF HOMES IN DESERT TOWN, LEAVES 1 DEAD

Footage of the fire uploaded to Twitter showed it raging, throwing off large flames and plumes of smoke that vary in color from black to pink. It was created locally by C.Rozek Photography.

The rapid spread of the blaze spurred evacuations which were later lifted, FOX10 reported.

No buildings were damaged and no one was hurt in the blaze. Officials said the main cause remains under investigation.

The fire southwest of Phoenix was the latest in a number of blazes that erupted last month across Arizona amid dry, summer.

The biggest fire burning in the country, the Bush Fire northeast of Phoenix, is now 98 percent contained, according to the InciWeb incident information system.

The Bush Fire has burned 193,455 acres and is the fifth-largest fire in state history. The Bighorn Fire north of Tucson burned 118,370 acres and is now 54 percent contained.

In the northern the main state, the Mangum Fire is 67 % contained after burning about 71,450 acres.

The north rim of the Grand Canyon reopened to visitors after roadways that were closed due to the wildfire near the park reopened Tuesday.

“The North Rim will open for day use only and visitors are encouraged to be self-sufficient as services may be limited on the Kaibab Plateau following the Mangum Fire,” the National Park Service (NPS) said in a news release.