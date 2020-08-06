Arizona was a Covid-19 hot spot a month ago. Here’s how it’s turning things around

Today, that decision appears to have paid off.

A CNN analysis of Covid-19 data from Johns Hopkins University shows that on July 8, Arizona averaged about 3,501 daily new cases over a seven-day period. That average has been steadily declining week-over-week, and on Wednesday, the state averaged 1,990 daily new cases over a seven-day period.

This turn around has caught the attention of health experts, who have praised Arizona as an example of a state that successfully reimplemented mitigation efforts as cases rose.

“We saw in Arizona, which was a good example, they went up (in cases) and they started to really clamp down and do things right. And the cases came right down,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s John Berman on Thursday morning.

The state and its governor, Doug Ducey, were praised on Wednesday by President Donald Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx in the Oval Office, where Ducey credited the downward trend to Arizonans wearing masks, physically distancing, washing hands and staying home if sick. “They’ve really done a great job putting these pieces together and really creating that path forward,” Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said. She pointed to the improvement in Arizona as a model that could work for other states. Of course, while things are improving, the state — like the rest of the country — is not in the clear. Arizona reported nearly 1,400 cases on Thursday,…

