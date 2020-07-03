Arizona vintage store’s sassy sign mandating masks leads to outpour of support

An Arizona vintage clothing store’s audacious sign mandating clients wear face masks went viral and led to an outpour of support from fans across the globe.

Antique Sugar in Phoenix posted on a sign outside of the shop after co-owner Sarah Bingham got into a disagreement with a couple of customers refusing to wear masks inside her store.

‘If you choose maybe not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit. We will undoubtedly be happy to debate the efficacy of masks with you when this is throughout and you are available in to sell your dead grandmother’s clothes,’ the sassy sign said.

‘TL:DR Masks Required,’ the sign added.

Bingham explained that she’d gotten in to squabbles with defiant clients who refuse to wear the masks since reopening her doors on June 1.

Vintage clothing shop Antique Sugar in Phoenix, Arizona has gained international attention because of their viral sign mandating face masks. ‘If you choose maybe not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit. We will undoubtedly be happy to debate the efficacy of masks with you when this is throughout and you are available in to sell your dead grandmother’s clothes,’ the sassy sign says

Co-owner Sarah Bingham said she posted the sign after fighting with customers who refused to wear masks in the store after it reopened on June 1

‘They’re as you know the masks don’t work right? Or something about co2 retention, convinced that it’s detrimental to you to wear the mask or that you look stupid wearing a mask,’ Bingham said to to ABC15 on testy clients.

‘Nobody likes wearing a mask. This isn’t fun. It is uncomfortable, especially within Phoenix. It is hot, but it’s literally the tiniest gesture we could make,’ she added.

‘I can’t put my employee and clients at risk…Some people are trying to get this some kind of political statement but folks are not dying along party lines,’ she said.

Bingham shared her sign on Facebook on June 29 with the caption, ‘Too dark?’

The post was shared over 200 times with commenters praising her for putting her foot down to ensure the safety of her workers.

‘Gets the purpose across and is perfect for your personality. I do believe your customers will appreciate it,’ one fan commented on the photo.

‘I haven’t been to your shop…. nevertheless, you can bet I WILL NOW!!! With a Big Ol’ Mask On!!!!! THANK YOU FOR DOING THE ONLY REAL RIGHT THING,’ still another fan added.

The sign has proved to be considered a wild success with clients and Bingham reveals she’s been inundated with e-mails and calls of support from people across the globe. An exterior shot of the store above

Her photo of the sign shared on Facebook led to a stream of praising comments

However, the store was also hit with comments by haters. The boutique cheekily responded to this critic saying, ‘So many preventable deaths. All because folks are too delicate to wear masks during public for an hour’

Antique Sugar responded to this critic on Facebook saying, ‘You don’t want to shop at a spot that requires masks and we’d rather you didn’t come in’

However, she’s had her fair share of backlash as well.

‘This sign is disgusting. You are discriminating against people who are unable to wear a mask due to medical dilemmas. The sign is going viral and it doesn’t look best for your company,’ one critic wrote.

The boutique clapped straight back on Facebook writing: ‘You don’t want to shop at a spot that requires masks and we’d rather you didn’t are available in.’

Still, the sign has proved to be considered a wild success with clients and Bingham reveals she’s been inundated with e-mails and calls of support from people across the globe.

She’s even seen an influx of customers on her behalf Instagram store placing orders from other countries to show their support.

‘People from across the country are calling to thank us,’ she said, adding she’s received praiseworthy calls from supporters in Europe and Asia.

‘Somebody from Abu Dhabi even reached out to us yesterday and made a purchase from us,’ Bingham said.

The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say face masks are effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

‘Somebody from Abu Dhabi even reached out to us yesterday and made a purchase from us,’ Bingham said on the amazing outpour of support she’s received

The vintage shop put up this message on Facebook thanking supporters to reached out

‘Vintage clothing is certainly not an emergency. This isn’t a reason anyone needs to leave the house today. It’s in contrast to I sell baby formula or eggs,’ Bingham added.

Arizona is one of the worst hotspots in the united states for the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday Arizona reported 3,333 new COVID-19 and 37 new deaths – a major drop from the prior day’s record-breaking number of infections and deaths.

Overall Arizona has over 87,000 cases of the virus and there have been over 1,700 deaths.

On Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence visited Arizona promising to deploy hundreds of medical personnel to the state.

Hospitalizations in patient and ICU beds of coronavirus patients rose to their highest reported levels ever on Wednesday.

According to Thursday’s government data 86 per cent of current inpatient beds and 89 percent of ICU beds are in use, which includes people being treated for coronavirus and other ailments.

Arizona has also been grappling with delays in testing with locals facing waits so long as three weeks to get results.

The Navajo Nation is one of the most hard hit areas with 7,613 cases and 369 deaths as of Wednesday.