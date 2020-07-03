Arizona vintage shop praised for ‘spot-on’ sign mandating masks: ‘Love your sense of humor’

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“If you choose not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit,” the sign reads. “We will be happy to debate the efficacy of masks with you when this is all over and you come in to sell your dead grandmother’s clothes.”

Sarah Bingham, co-owner of the store, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive since her sign began growing on social media marketing.

“People from across the country are calling to thank us,” said Bingham to KNXV.

“Somebody from Abu Dhabi even reached out to us yesterday and made a purchase from us,” she added, also noting the numerous voice mails the shop has received from those praising her for doubling down on requiring masks.

“Your door message has made my day! Kudos to you and absolutely love your sense of humor in responding to the naysayers. Brilliant!!!!” anyone wrote on Instagram concerning the sign.

“Brilliant, from somebody who is struggling daily to help keep a grandmother alive. Abso[lutely] spot on! Love from afar,” still another commented, plus a series of mask emoji.

Despite the applause she has received virtually, Bingham told the outlet she had received pushback from those visiting the store about the policy.

“They’re like, ‘You know the masks don’t work, right’? Or something about carbon dioxide retention, thinking that it’s bad for you to wear the mask or that you look stupid wearing a mask,” said Bingham.

Though she admits “nobody likes wearing a mask” specially in Arizona, where it’s hot, she stated “it’s literally the smallest gesture we can make” as far as combatting the lethal COVID-19 outbreak, which has continued to have spikes in several states throughout the country.

“Some people are trying to make this some kind of a political statement but people are not dying along party lines,” said Bingham to KNXV.