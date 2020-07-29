Arizona train derailment in Tempe Town Lake described as ‘a scene from hell’

Plumes of smoke might be seen increasing into the early morning sky below a path of flames on video and images from the website of the derailment, which triggered part of the bridge to collapse.
Tempe Police Department Police Chief Sylvia Moir advised homeowners by means of Twitter to keep away from the scene, which she described as extremely unsafe.
“There’s fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge,” Camille Kimball, who was riding her bike under the structure, informed CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO. “It looks like a scene from hell, truly.”
The reason for the derailment is unidentified, CNN affiliate KNXV reported.