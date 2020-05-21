Arizona: three injured in shooting near shopping complex | US news

Three individuals have been injured, certainly one of them critically, in a shooting near a preferred shopping and leisure district west of Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday, police mentioned.

The suspect was taken into custody safely, Glendale officer Tiffany Ngalula mentioned in a televised briefing. The most severely injured individual was taken to a hospital, and the 2 others have been anticipated to outlive.

The Westgate leisure district, a part of a complex that features arenas for Cardinals soccer and Coyotes hockey, was buzzing with exercise after a lot of its shops and eating places have been closed for greater than a month as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The shooting had stopped by the point officers arrived, Ngalula mentioned.

“We were able to locate that suspect in the Westgate area, our officers challenged that suspect and were able to safely take that person into custody,” she mentioned.

Police locked down the realm and have been methodically going by companies to seek for any extra victims or suspects, the spokeswoman mentioned.

The governor, Doug Ducey, mentioned he’s monitoring the state of affairs and “the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community”.

The state senator Martin Quezada, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he noticed an individual “with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate”. The police spokeswoman mentioned she was not capable of verify that the gunman used an AR-15.

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”