Arizona sues Google over claims it illegally tracked location of Android users

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against Google over allegations the firm illegally tracked Android users’ location with no permission and even if the location monitoring attributes had been disabled, based on a report from The Washington Post.

The lawsuit argues Google retained location monitoring running at the background to get specific attributes, such as weather and for internet searches with its own search engine also Chrome browser, even after the consumer handicapped app-specific location monitoring. Only if an individual dug farther to the Android system configurations and turned off wider system-level monitoring did Google stop surreptitiously siphoning location information, the complaint claims.

Google has found itself in similar controversies previously over location monitoring of Android users. The firm has responded to privacy issues over years with different stopgap measures like making it simpler to auto-delete your own location information, and breaking down offending third party programs that do this without permission. But its attempts to increase privacy protections and the several configurations you will need to track to be sure you’re not being too tracked stay complicated and perplexing to ordinary users, also it can often seem impossible to keep tabs on exactly how far Google knows about you and what resources of information it claims.

“At some point, people or companies that have a lot of money think they can do whatever the hell they want to do.”

Brnovich is requesting a court induce Google to repay gains it could have made from monetizing this information through advertisements served to Arizona residents. The Post states Arizona’s anti-fraud laws might also matter Google to $10,000 per alright offenses. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“At some point, people or companies that have a lot of money think they can do whatever the hell they want to do, and feel like they are above the law,” Brnovich advised The Post within a meeting. “I wanted Google to get the message that Arizona has a state consumer fraud act. They may be the most innovative company in the world, but that doesn’t mean they’re above the law.”

Google and its own YouTube subsidiary, in addition to another significant tech firms, are confronting a number of regulatory and legal quagmires at this time, after antitrust and solitude authorities at the European Union that led to multi-billion penalties against Google over that the previous ten years.

Now, US politicians and regulators are following suit and also have started engaging in a wide and coordinated effort throughout the Department of Justice, that the Federal Trade Commission, and state legislators to predominate in Big Tech and apply antitrust, privacy, and other legislation. These are principles Silicon Valley has mostly flouted over the previous few of years since lawmakers failed to keep up with the speed of technological change and the scale of Big Tech’s capacity to exploit loopholes and skirt regulation for financial advantage and market consolidation.

YouTube settled with the FTC last year for offenses of Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), while Google is now under analysis by most 50 state attorneys general and the topic of a wider antitrust probe led from the Justice Department.