Arizona State professor Junseok Chae murder: Teens charged

Junseok Chae, an associate dean for research study and an engineering professor, was reported missing on March 25 after he did not return house from work, the constable’s workplace stated in a declaration.

The break in the case followed cops in Shreveport, Louisiana, reacting to a suspicious car call, come across Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, both 18, according to the constable’s workplace. A 3rd individual who was with the suspects was not determined.

“Officers determined the vehicle belonged to Professor Chae and obtained statements from the individuals which led them to believe Chae may have been the victim of a homicide,” the declaration stated.

Shreveport cops called the constable’s workplace on March30

.

Upon more examination, deputies identified that Chae was eliminated at a crossway north of Phoenix and cops discovered “several items of evidence” throughout a search of the location, the declaration stated. The professor’s body had actually been put in a dumpster, which was required to the Northwest Regional Landfill in Surprise, Arizona, according to the constable’s workplace. The constable’s workplace, helped by an Arizona National Guard system, Waste Management and heavy devices offered by a regional building and construction business, browsed the land fill from May 11 to July 17, when human remains later on determined as Chae lay in addition to associated proof, the declaration stated. Ezell and Austin were just recently extradited to Arizona, where they were apprehended on July 15 and charged with first-degree murder, heist and theft of ways of transport, according to the declaration. The suspects are being hung on a bond of $1 million each, the declaration stated. CNN is trying to determine lawyers for the 2 suspects. According to prison records, Ezell and Austin are both set to be arraigned on September 3. Chae got a bachelor’s degree from Korea University in Seoul prior to making a master’s and postgraduate degrees in electrical engineering and computer technology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, according to Arizona State, where he began teaching in2005 .

