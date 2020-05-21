Arizona shooting: At least two people injured in shopping complex shooting, police say

One individual is in custody, Glendale Police wrote on their official Twitter account, including it’s not an energetic capturing scenario.
Arizona State Sen. Martin Quezada mentioned on Twitter he witnessed the capturing.
“I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people,” Quezada wrote.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey additionally tweeted concerning the incident, saying the state’s division of public security has been in contact with the native police division.
“We are monitoring this closely … and the state stands ready to support,” the governor mentioned Wednesday.
Developing story. More to return.