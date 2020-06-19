Arizona sheriff tested positive for coronavirus day after meeting Trump at White House

A sheriff from Arizona who said he’d will not enforce the state’s emergency coronavirus orders has tested positive for the virus a day after visiting the White House and being in close proximity to President Donald Trump.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb learned he previously Covid-19 a day after he was invited to participate Mr Trump at the White House.

Mr Lamb announced his disease on the department’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home,” Mr Lamb wrote. “This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus.”





The sheriff goes on to theorize he was confronted with someone with Covid-19 at a campaign event that he held the prior Saturday.

Mr Lamb said he could be currently asymptomatic and plans to self-quarantine for at least fourteen days and has alerted the Pinal County Public Health Department so it will start contact tracing.

According to the Arizona Republic, Mr Lamb said he would perhaps not enforce Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home orders, claiming that he felt they were “unconstitutional.”

He told the Phoenix New Times that he had to weigh the US Constitution against the governor’s orders.

“In tough times, tough decisions have to be made,” he said. “I’m looking at two laws in each hand [and] going with the main one that’s 200 years old instead of two days old.”

Mr Lamb was elected in 2016 after he ran a campaign that appropriated the “tough, independent sheriff” image that made former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio your favourite among the conservatives in the county. Mr Lamb was one of several Arizona sheriffs who refused to enforce the governor’s orders. Mohave County Sheriff Douglas Schuster and Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd said they wouldn’t arrest people or power down businesses but would advise residents of the state’s recommendations.

Mr Trump has a rally scheduled in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, which will be held indoors. Masks are being discouraged and – seeing as how Mr Trump and his White House cohort have now been exposed to a person with Covid-19 – health officials are worried the rally will become a "super-spreader" event.