Arizona sees cases of coronavirus-linked inflammatory condition in children

NEBRASKA SEES FIRST CASES OF RARE CORONAVIRUS-LINKED INFLAMMATORY SYNDROME IN KIDS

“All of the pediatric centers around the state are on the lookout for anything that looks like this MIS-C,” Dr. David Moromisato, the main medical officer for Banner Desert and Cardon Children’s medical centers, told the outlet.

MIS-C can be an inflammatory condition that is much like Kawasaki illness, which causes swelling in arteries throughout the human anatomy. However, both conditions won’t be the same, and MIS-C has largely been reported in children who have been infected with or exposed to COVID-19.

MIS-C typically causes inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. MIS-C can also cause persistent fever, rashes, nausea and diarrhoea, among other symptoms like a red tongue and eyes.

“We are seeing it from an epidemiological standpoint in areas where COVID hits hard, and then four to six weeks later we see this inflammatory syndrome show up in children,” said Dr. Josh Koch, division chief of pediatric critical care medicine at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“We can say for certain for the most part pediatric patients are not severely suffering from COVID. So it may be which they had this infection for a time and no body noticed, and they begin to see the multisystem inflammatory syndrome and so they test for COVID and they’ve got it,” that he added.

When a young child is struggling with MIS-C, Koch said that “a lot of subspecialties” go into treating the patient, as it’s a “very complicated disease.”

CLICK FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“Experts in infectious illness, rheumatology, critical care, experts in cardiology, they are all coming together to take care of these children,” that he continued.

The news comes after research found that MIS-C is indeed a fresh condition, with researchers in a paper published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association pinpointing the main symptoms and clinical markers.