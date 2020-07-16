Arizona man in a coma from coronavirus woke up paralyzed

The virus sent him into a medically induced coma, that he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday. And when that he woke up, he was paralyzed.

“I really thought I had been involved in an accident or some sort of mishap,” Case said. He has since had to master how exactly to stand and how to write.

Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are rising across the US. With cases nearing 3.5 million in the nation, health experts are learning more in regards to the varied ways the virus manifests and the harrowing impacts that can remain during recovery.

Case has undergone intensive therapy in hopes of regaining the mobility that he lost from his muscles atrophying. Doctors told him only time will tell what his recovery will appear like, that he said. But had his wife maybe not pressed for his healthcare, he might not need recovered at all, that he said.

Both Case and his wife, Anne Costa Case, were sick. But they said they had a hard time accessing a test since they had not travelled and didn’t know anybody who had tested positive. Case might have stopped there, nevertheless when his symptoms progressed, they went to a medical facility. “When he started reporting the shortness of breath, we decided that’s it, we need to go to the ER,” Anne Costa Case said. He was utilized in a different hospital, placed on a ventilator and then put in a medically induced coma for 20 days, he said. Costa Case could not be there with him for several that time, but she asked the nurses to play his favorite jazz music for him. By the time that he woke up and she saw him again, he’d lost so much weight he was barely recognizable, she said. “It was probably the most emotional day of my life. Not being able to see him for almost five weeks, and there he was. And I just kept staring at him because he looked like a different person,” she said.

