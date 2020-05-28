Arizona leads O’Brien 2000 Guineas challenge | Racing News

Arizona will lead Aidan O’Brien’s quest for a fourth consecutive victory within the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket subsequent week.

The Ballydoyle coach has received the colts’ Classic 10 occasions in whole and was profitable 12 months in the past with Magna Grecia, having struck in 2018 with Saxon Warrior and Churchill in 2017.

It could be a fifth Guineas in six years for O’Brien and he’s proud of Arizona, who landed the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot final yr and ended the marketing campaign strongly, ending second to Pinatubo within the Dewhurst and operating higher than his fifth inserting suggests within the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita.

O’Brien mentioned: “The horses have been ticking over, however clearly each time you suppose you had a goal and put a sight on it, the following factor the goal strikes and it’s important to change once more, so it is a little bit bit difficult and horses do really feel that.

“It’s unusual and strange, but all we can do is do our best and see where they all land. Everything seems good at the moment and everyone seems happy, but we won’t really know until we get going where the horses are and we’ll get a better picture. But so far, so good really.”

Wichita – one other son of No Nay Never – is about to affix Arizona, whereas three different stablemates are in rivalry.

O’Brien mentioned: “I suppose there’s the 2 No Nay Never colts after which there’s New World Tapestry, Royal Dornoch and Royal Lytham, that is type of what we’re considering for the time being. Fort Myers and Vatican City may look forward to the Irish Guineas.

“It’s not simple this yr, however we discuss to the lads most days and see what they’re considering. They are the type of horses we predict we could be getting into at this stage.

“Will the Irish 2,000 Guineas be too near Ascot – that is what we’ve got to work out, most likely the horses we’re going to run at Ascot must run at Newmarket. That makes it a little bit bit difficult for us, however that is what we’re considering and we may run three, we may run 4.

“It would be unusual a horse could back up that quickly after the Irish Guineas (and go to Ascot), but who knows, you never know.”

He added: “Arizona is in good kind, the whole lot has gone effectively with him. Obviously we had our eye on the primary weekend of May, however he appears to be in good kind. He was preparing for that, then we simply eased again a little bit bit.

“He’s a giant, rangy, scopey horse and we at all times thought he would enhance from two to a few and it might swimsuit him being a three-year-old. We’ll see – he ran an excellent race to win the Coventry and ran some excellent races after that. We suppose he is prepared to begin.

“You by no means know (if will keep a mile) till they begin doing it, however we at all times felt he would get a mile. I’m unsure how a lot additional he’d get, however he travels effectively and is normally coming house in his races.

“He’s a straightforward horse, a good traveller and he likes nice ground. We’ve been looking forward to running him.”

Although conscious of the usual set by Pinatubo, on whom Arizona closed the hole at Newmarket from their assembly within the National Stakes on the Curragh, O’Brien, who has Love, Peaceful and So Wonderful within the combine for the 1000 Guineas, is concentrating on his personal hand.

He mentioned: “We go into every race thinking about our horses and what way it will suit each of them to run their best race, that’s what we always do. We don’t think too much about the opposition, because you’re usually either good enough or you’re not.”

O’Brien, who won’t be at Newmarket as issues stand, revealed he has Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, Broom and Sir Dragonet into account for the Coronation Cup, which will likely be run this yr on the Rowley Mile course on Friday, having been moved from Epsom, and just like the Guineas varieties a part of the Qipco British Champions Series.