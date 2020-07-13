Arizona lake ‘electrocution incident’ leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt, fire official says

Peoria Fire Captain Mario Bravo stated that as more info was available in throughout the reaction authorities discovered they weren’t simply handling a drowning.

“It is believed to be more of an electrocution incident,” Bravo informed press reporters.

According to Bravo, it is thought the electrocution occurrence took place at the end of a dock at Scorpion Bay.

Peoria Fire tweeted about the occurrence around 7 p.m. regional time on Sunday.

Units getting here on the scene discovered 5 clients in overall. Two were transferred to a location health center in crucial condition. Two others suffered injuries that were not lethal and declined transportation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was performing a body healing.

Bravo stated when fire teams got here on the scene, they found there was an electrical present in the water and needed to protect the dock prior to getting in the lake.

“At that time we knew the water was energized and none of our firefighters were to go in it until we could secure the electricity to the dock,” he informed press reporters.

Once the dock was protected after a couple of minutes, rescue teams had the ability to help those near the dock. No authorities were hurt reacting to the scene.

“This was an isolated incident,” Bravo stated.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has actually taken control of the examination, according to FOX10.