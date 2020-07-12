Arizona ICU nurse protested for lockdowns. Now she is stretched thin as public rejects precautions

“After Memorial Day weekend, we really felt things start to ramp up,” Lauren Leander told CNN on Thursday. “Now, we’re kind of at the point where we are stretched so thin, we are at the point of compromising patient safety.”

Since May, however, Leander has seen a noticeable shift in how seriously folks are taking precautionary advice, she said.

“You know, it hurts. It hurts to feel forgotten by your own state and the people who were fighting for you when this thing first came about,” Leander said.

The palpable lack of caution comes as the staff goes months without seeing their own families to lessen the potential for virus spread and watches patients rapidly decline, she said.

In April, Leander had a female patient her age that she “performed CPR on and zipped into a body bag at the end of my shift.” Now, young and healthy patients getting excessively sick is much more familiar, she said.

After months of fighting the virus, her patients are stuck on breathing machines and their lungs show large amounts of scar tissue. Some are on permanent feeding tubes and malnourished. To a nurse like her, she said, their conditions are a fate worse than death.

“We thought this virus would play by the rules,” she said.

In April, Leander plus some of her coworkers spent their day off in masks and clean scrubs, standing on the Capitol steps to silently face anti-lockdown protesters.

“I just hope people see that nurses are not the enemy, and we’ll take care of them one way or the other,” Leander said at the time. “I don’t care if you believe in this virus or not or truly what your opinion is of it, if these people show up in my ICU, we will take care of them one way or another.”