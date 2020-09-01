Arizona Gov. Ducey announces aggressive plan to expand access to flu vaccine

Governor Doug Ducey held a conference on August 31 on the exact same day thatArizona reported 174 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths This was his very first press conference in months. He spoke, not about the coronavirus, however the flu, prompting Arizonans to get a flu shot.

The guv likewise reacted to criticism about his current journey to Washington, D.C. where he was identified not using a mask.

Aug 31’s press conference was everything about the flu season as Ducey stated avoiding the flu is more crucial than ever in the past. That’s since this flu season develops more obstacles with the double whammy of COVID-19.

Ducey states 700 individuals pass away from the flu each year in Arizona and in 2019, the state had more than 36,000 cases of flu– the greatest ever.

Ducey and Arizona Department ofHealth Director Dr Cara Christ went on to tension the significance of getting a flu vaccination and stated the flu shot is the single finest method to avoid theflu It lowers signs and the quantity of time you are infectious.

In an effort to expand access to vaccinations, they will be offered to the underinsured and uninsured. The vaccines will likewise be offered at some COVID-19 screening websites.

