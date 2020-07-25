Arizona Democratic Party HQ building fire was arson, police say

“We are relieved that no one was injured,” Arizona Democratic Party Chair Felecia Rotellini stated in a declaration. “The fire is devastating, but we refuse to let this be a distraction. We feel more empowered than ever to turn Arizona blue.”

Videos taken inside the burned-out building and published to social networks reveal a scorched path of destruction, with walls and ceilings collapsed, debris scattered throughout the floorings and the sky noticeable through the roofing.

ARIZONA SHOOTOUT LEAVES 2 FBI AGENTS INJURED; SUSPECT FOUND DEAD

Less damage shows up in pictures taken outside the building Friday– however they reveal private investigators at the scene and charred entrances and windows.

The building was likewise house to the Maricopa County Democratic Party head office, which area of the building bore the force of the damage.

In an appeal for contributions to assist reconstruct the workplaces, the Maricopa Dems regreted that, “Unfortunately, we will not be able to replace the historic election memorabilia or years’ worth of candidate and organizational documents that were destroyed.”

Phoenix Police spokespersonSgt Mercedes Fortune decreased to expose what proof persuaded private investigators the blaze was set intentinoally, stating she didn’t wish to tip off the wrongdoer.

“We are working through it. It’s very early on,” Fortune informed press reporters. “We do have some good video, we do have some information.”

Republican Party of Arizona Chairwoman Kelli Ward released a declaration in reaction to the fire condemning violence and applauding the Phoenix Police and Fire departments “in ascertaining the cause of this act of cowardice.”

She stated political violence versus any party, group or person must be prosecuted to the complete level of the law.

“Arizona Republicans look forward to meeting the Democrats on Election Day as opponents on the field of ideas,” she stated. “Arizona’s political leaders should take this opportunity to remind Arizonans of all backgrounds that while we may have differences on political issues and policy, ultimately we are all Americans and must treat each other as such.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At completion of May, about 230 miles northwest in Bullhead City, an item came crashing through a window at the Republican head office there, the Arizona Republic reported at the time. The just witness in the building, an Army veteran, stated that the damage originated from a gunshot, however police did not validate that.

The Associated Press added to this report.