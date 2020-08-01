Arizona Coyotes: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

With Conor Garland and Taylor Hall on the exact same line, the Coyotes will have much better scoring opportunities.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE NHL PROTECTION ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (5th)

Record: 33-29 -8

Coach: Rick Tocchet

**

LINEUP

Forwards:

Brayden Burke, Michael Chaput, Lawson Crouse, Christian Dvorak, Hudson Fasching, Christian Fischer, Conor Garland, Michael Grabner, Taylor Hall, Barrett Hayton, Vinnie Hinostroza, Clayton Keller, Phil Kessel, Brad Richardson, Nick Schmaltz, Carl Soderberg, Derek Stepan

Defensemen:

Kyle Capobianco, Jakob Chychrun, Jason Demers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Alex Goligoski, Jordan Gross, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Ilya Lyubushkin, Aaron Ness, Jordan Oesterle, Victor Soderstrom

Goaltenders:

Adin Hill, Darcy Kuemper, Antti Raanta

**

SCHEDULE

The Coyotes will contend in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers start onAug 1 when they handle the Predators in a finest of 5 series.

Game 1: Sunday,Aug 2, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: Tuesday,Aug 4, 2: 30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday,Aug 5, 2: 30 p.m. ET

Game 4 (if required): Friday,Aug 7, TBD

Game 5 (if required): Sunday,Aug 9, TBD