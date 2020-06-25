Arizona city councilman apologizes for mocking ‘I can’t breathe’ during face mask protest

Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips
organized the anti-mask protest following an order
issued final week by the city’s Republican mayor for residents to cowl their noses and mouths “in most public areas.”
As Phillips, who donned a black face mask, took to the microphone Wednesday morning to deal with the protesters, he declared: “I can’t breathe.”
“I can’t breathe,” Phillips mentioned a second time, as individuals within the crowd urged him to take away the mask.
The councilman then pulled off the mask as he rolled his eyes and threw his head again. “Insanity,” he shouted to the group, which had erupted in applause.
Phillips, who was blasted by distinguished Republicans in Arizona for the feedback, apologized later Wednesday to the Floyd household in an announcement to The Arizona Republic
after initially denying his phrases had any connection to Floyd’s demise.
“He didn’t deserve what happened to him and I by no means was trying to make light of it by saying I cant breathe in a mask,” Phillips advised the paper. “Please accept my sincerest apology and that goes out to anyone who became offended.”
CNN has reached out to Phillips for remark.
Floyd, a Black man who died last month
by the hands of cops in Minneapolis, repeated the phrases “I can’t breathe” as his neck and again have been compressed by the officers during his arrest. The three phrases, which have been additionally repeated by Eric Garner, a Black man who died in 2014 after pleading that he could not breathe whereas a New York police officer subdued him,
have been at the forefront of recent nationwide protests
towards Floyd’s demise and police violence in America.
Following Phillips’ rally, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, mentioned in a tweet
that “Despicable doesn’t go far enough” to explain the councilman’s feedback, including: “Anyone who mocks the murder of a fellow human has no place in public office.”
“The final words of George Floyd should NEVER be invoked like this,” Ducey wrote.
US Sen. Martha McSally, an Arizona Republican, additionally issued a scathing response to Phillips on Twitter,
saying his feedback have been “despicable” and that “it’s disgusting you are mocking the dying words of a murdered man.”
Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane additionally criticized the councilman, writing in his personal tweet
that Phillips’ use of the phrases “I can’t breathe” was “callous and insensitive.”
The anti-mask rally organized by Phillips, who has been on the Scottsdale City Council for seven years, comes as well being officers proceed to induce Americans to put on masks to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Arizona, one of many first states to reopen, has been seeing an uptick
in instances in latest days. The state, which doesn’t have a statewide order for residents to put on face masks, at present has greater than 60,000 confirmed instances and greater than 1,400 reported deaths from the virus, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University.
The sporting of masks has change into a contentious difficulty in latest weeks as state and local leaders issue orders for residents to wear them
in some public areas. A flier for the rally that Phillips not too long ago shared on his Facebook page
mentioned attendees “oppose government intrusion into our personal choice” and that “education, not mandates, is the best way to handle this health concern.”
CNN’s Andy Rose contributed to this report.
