Arizona city councilman apologizes for mocking ‘I can’t breathe’ during face mask protest

Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips organized the anti-mask protest following an order issued final week by the city’s Republican mayor for residents to cowl their noses and mouths “in most public areas.”

As Phillips, who donned a black face mask, took to the microphone Wednesday morning to deal with the protesters, he declared: “I can’t breathe.”

“I can’t breathe,” Phillips mentioned a second time, as individuals within the crowd urged him to take away the mask.

The councilman then pulled off the mask as he rolled his eyes and threw his head again. “Insanity,” he shouted to the group, which had erupted in applause.

