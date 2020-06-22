Arizona Church Hosting Trump’s Rally Claims New Tech Kills COVID-19

The church exactly where President Trump will web host his newest rally because the pandemic made some strong claims regarding its service and coronavirus, and it seems too great to be real.



Dream City Church

Faith frontrunners for Arizona’s Dream City Church — which has seven locations, which includes a Phoenix and Scottsdale location — hopped on-line with a promotional video marketing up this particular new technology there is a saying they obtained their practical … which can, apparently, wipe out almost 100% associated with COVID-19 substances in the air.

DCC’s CFO Brendon Zastrow and Pastor Luke Barnett stood shoulder-to-shoulder in this weird clip, declaring Clean Air Exp — an atmosphere purification org — includes a way to clinically zap aside 99.9% of the computer virus that might be going swimming while individuals breathe.

They chalk it up in order to ionization, that they (and Clean Air EXP) say bunch pollutants up and episodes them … which usually these fellas claim allow it to be impossible regarding COVID-19 to reside.

Zastrow and Barnett say this particular air filter system is ready to go in their megachurches, and guarantee us is actually safe for individuals to golf swing by plus worship. The timing will be anything in short supply of suspicious — DT’s going to their Phoenix site Tuesday for another move.