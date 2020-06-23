Arizona Church Exaggerated COVID-Free Tech, So Says Parent Company

Exclusive
The Arizona church hosting President Trump‘s next rally overplayed its hand by claiming it’s got tech to zap away COVID-19 … so say the owners of that technology.
Tim Bender — the Chief Strategy Officer of CleanAir EXP, which sold the fancy air purification system to Dream City Church — tells TMZ, the dudes who said they’d be ‘rona-proof come Tuesday went overboard, and flat-out exaggerated about CleanAir’s product.
He says that while their air purifiers theoretically can’t hurt in helping fend off COVID-19 molecules, it actually hasn’t quite been specifically tested to combat the disease.
Dream City Church
What it moved up against in a lab is 19’s ugly cousin, COVID-229E … that is said to be a surrogate of the big baddie, with a similar protein structure. Bender says in testing, ionized particles churned out via his system “neutralize” COVID-229E.
BTW, Bender tells us he’d love to make contact with the CDC to see if his air system can do good quality on a more substantial scale — but just hasn’t been in a position to get in touch. He says he is hoping when Trump concerns town and hears all of the buzz, it could help him make a CDC connect.
Sounds interesting, and maybe it’s going to kick COVID-19’s ass in testing — but until then, CleanAir isn’t hoping to get ahead of it self. Unfortunately, among its newest customers, the Dream City Church, already has.
The two church leaders have taken down their giddy FB video, but some individuals who saw it could be thinking they truly are in the clear from coronavirus — and CleanAir says they truly are just not. Not yet, anyway.