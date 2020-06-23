Arizona Church Exaggerated COVID-Free Tech, So Says Parent Company

Exclusive

The Arizona church hosting President Trump‘s next rally overplayed its hand by claiming it’s got tech to zap away COVID-19 … so say the owners of that technology.

Tim Bender — the Chief Strategy Officer of CleanAir EXP, which sold the fancy air purification system to Dream City Church — tells TMZ, the dudes who said they’d be ‘rona-proof come Tuesday went overboard, and flat-out exaggerated about CleanAir’s product.

He says that while their air purifiers theoretically can’t hurt in helping fend off COVID-19 molecules, it actually hasn’t quite been specifically tested to combat the disease.



What it moved up against in a lab is 19’s ugly cousin, COVID-229E … that is said to be a surrogate of the big baddie, with a similar protein structure. Bender says in testing, ionized particles churned out via his system “neutralize” COVID-229E.

BTW, Bender tells us he’d love to make contact with the CDC to see if his air system can do good quality on a more substantial scale — but just hasn’t been in a position to get in touch. He says he is hoping when Trump concerns town and hears all of the buzz, it could help him make a CDC connect.

Sounds interesting, and maybe it’s going to kick COVID-19’s ass in testing — but until then, CleanAir isn’t hoping to get ahead of it self. Unfortunately, among its newest customers, the Dream City Church, already has.