The Arizona Cardinals are making two-time Pro-Bowl choice Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in the NFL history, offering him a four-year, $59 million agreement extension, sources informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The offer will balance $14.75 million annually.

Baker, 24, tape-recorded 147 deals with last season, his 3rd considering that being picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft out ofWashington He led the NFL with 104 solo deals with.

He likewise has actually tape-recorded 33 quarterback pressures considering that getting in the NFL, the most by any protective back throughout that period.

He does not have an interception considering that getting in the NFL, nevertheless, and has actually played one of the most protection snaps (1,261) of any gamer throughout that period to have actually not obstructed a pass.

ESPN Stats & Information added to this report.