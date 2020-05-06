Arizona Amber Alert: Kaleb Smith abducted in Navajo County

An Arizona Amber Alert has been given for 16-year-old Kaleb Smith after he was purportedly snatched from Holbrook in Navajo County, authorities state.

The suspect is an unidentified, more seasoned man, and anybody with data is asked to call 911.

Kaleb was most recently seen at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the zone of N eighth Avenue and W Erie Street in Holbrook, as indicated by the golden alarm, which was given on Tuesday night.

He left his home to go on a run and reached his family through messenger a brief timeframe later yet stayed away forever.

Kaleb is accepted to be in the company of an older, unidentified white male who is conceivably between the ages of 50 and 65 with balding hair. They might be going in a black 2019 Dodge Charger with Tennessee license number 7P71B1.

Investigators accept they might be going through New Mexico, where specialists have also given a golden caution.

Kaleb is depicted as a 16-year-old white male with earthy colored hair and earthy colored eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

He was most recently seen wearing a red shirt and dark shorts. The idea of his relationship to the suspect, assuming any, was not quickly released.

Anybody who sees Kaleb or the speculate vehicle is asked to call 911 quickly or call the Holbrook Police Department at 928-524-4050 on the off chance that you have whatever other data that could support investigators.