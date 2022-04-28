To comprehensively present the process of the Armenian-Turkish dialogue initiated by the appointment of Armenia-Turkey Special Representatives Ermenihaber.am:has initiated a series of interviews with Turkish and Armenian politicians and public figures.

We will present to the Armenian-Turkish readers the different views of the mentioned figures on the Armenian-Turkish settlement.

This time our interlocutor is Istanbul-Armenian writer, analyst Aris Nalji.

Nalji was born in 1980. In Istanbul. Worked as an editor and article writer in “Agos” weekly. He is known on Turkish ARTI TV for his “Bridge” TV program. Now his articles are published in “Artı Gerçek” newsletter.

– 2020 Almost a year after the 44-day war, the settlement process began with the appointment of special representatives of Armenia and Turkey. What are the differences between these “previous processes”? Do you consider the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations realistic at the current stage? If yes, why? If not, why?

– This is the third process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. As an eyewitness of the first two processes, I think that they are brought to the agenda with some breaks due to the political crises between the two countries. Do I consider it realistic? No. But I consider it reasonable. Neither Armenia nor Turkey will move geographically.

As Armenia will not secede from the South Caucasus, will not become a part of Europe or the United States, it will have to face the two states hostile to it, live by developing defense mechanisms against them.

Here, of course, there is the impact of the 44-day Karabakh war, as Turkey has been constantly pushing the preconditions for Azerbaijan since 1993. Now that precondition has come out. Whether or not formally after the defeat of Artsakh against the Turkish-backed Azerbaijani army (since no agreement was reached on the status of Karabakh), but that precondition has now been pushed out.

Turkey has a hostile attitude towards both Armenia and Greece, but the Greek border is open and has diplomatic relations. That’s why I think it should be with Armenia. But here Armenia must be careful of Turkey’s diplomatic intrigues and pursue a good policy against them.

– What expectations can Turkey have from the normalization of relations with Armenia?

– Consolidation of relations will first of all open consulates and representations in the two countries. Economic relations will develop. Businessmen are already in relations in this issue. However, since there are no diplomatic missions, there is no guarantee of trade. That is, when an Armenian invests in Turkey, there is no insurance for that. The same applies to a Turkish citizen.

It is unequivocal that Turkey will dominate the Armenian market in this sphere. However, Armenia can hinder it վերած turn it into an advantage. We should not forget that the market that will be opened is a country of 3 million for the Turkish citizen producer, and 80 million for the citizens of Armenia. And this երն are the Kurds living in the border cities. Considering that the Kurds have also started to face the genocide, from this sociological point of view, the relations with each other will be easier to establish in the border cities.

Besides, a lot can be expected from these relations in the future. However, first of all, both countries will focus on this aspect of business, due to the economic crisis in which they are.

The formation of joint commissions for the restoration of historical structures will have a positive impact, even on the relations of Armenians living in Turkey with Armenia.

Let us not forget that when there are diplomatic relations, the official structures in Armenia can send a note about any negative situation they have seen in the territory of historical Armenia, they can apply to the Turkish judicial authorities.

In other words, it will be possible to present the compensation claims directly in Turkey, or the consulates will be able to do that.

Of course, if the Turkish authorities do not accept these demands, the opportunity to apply to the human rights court will be easier.

Of course, the neutral and tacit position of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the recent war in Karabakh lowers our expectations, but it can also open the door to legal avenues.

– High-ranking Turkish officials, acknowledging that the process is going on without preconditions, at the same time reiterate that they are taking steps in a coordinated manner with Azerbaijan. How do you assess the factor of Azerbaijan in the Armenian-Turkish settlement process?

Azerbaijan has been part of the process since 1993. But Azerbaijan is not the main reason for the emergence of these preconditions. The lion’s share here belongs to Turkey. By presenting these preconditions to Azerbaijan, Turkey was trying to get out of the water and put the actual problem on someone else’s shoulders. It is the same now. The relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, except for the economic partnership, are not as strong as it seems, in my opinion.

For example, while Turkish President Erdogan was talking to Ali’s couple on the bus during his visit to Karabakh, Ali was talking about the investments of large Turkish companies. Erdogan did not even know. Meanwhile, the mentioned companies do not take steps in Turkey without Erdoողan’s approval.

This shows that Turkey is investing in Azerbaijan beyond its control. Or Azerbaijan buys business from Turkey without Erdogan’s knowledge. This is what Erdogan does not want in the current Turkish regime. Azerbaijan is more of a partner than Russia, not Turkey.

Turan’s dream, which unites both countries emotionally, հայտարար The statements of the leader of the Nationalist Movement party Dilet Bahceli about the expansion of the Caspian Sea are not used in Azerbaijan, as in Turkey. So I do not think they have a common dream.

For example, the Turkish school that Bahçeli wanted to open in Shushi was not allowed…

These actually show that there are other things besides the noticeable sides of bilateral relations.

It is not known, it is possible that the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will develop much faster than between Turkey and Armenia.

– On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, please share your thoughts with the reader. In your opinion, will April 24 get another council after the start of the Armenia-Turkey settlement process?

– I prefer to keep our struggle for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide outside of Turkish-Armenian relations. because that is what Turkey wants.

By linking these two, Turkey wants to link the existence of the Armenian state with the recognition of the genocide. However, Armenia is a state, and the recognition of the genocide is the struggle of 11 million Armenians around the world.

11 million Armenians do not have the right to vote in the Republic of Armenia, but they are the grandchildren and children of genocide witnesses.

Therefore, the recognition of the genocide is much bigger than the restoration of relations between Turkey and Armenia.

Pashinyan’s government is trying to keep this issue off the negotiating table as much as possible. I hope he will succeed in the end.

By bringing this to the negotiating table, Turkey will want to throw the main part of the agreement on Armenia. Just as he put the precondition on Azerbaijan.

– Is it possible for the Turkish side to take any step or set new preconditions in the opening of the Turkey-Armenia border?

– Of course, if Turkey was sincere about the border. The day of the end of the war would open. I do not think that Turkey is sincere in this issue, but this is called diplomacy-politics. There is no pure side in either diplomacy or politics. That is why Turkey is trying to get as much as it can.

Armenia must also act according to this and develop a smart policy.

– How is the state policy implemented by Turkey in this regard? What approach will the Turkish state take after the path from open denial to the development of the theory of “common pain”?

– Turkey has never renounced or will not renounce denial. Because it would mean undermining the founding principles of this country. We will be able to talk about the recognition of the genocide only when Turkey can build a future where it can live by denying certain things. In other words, what I said is that one day we will see that the biggest and most valuable works on the genocide will be done / published in Turkey. Even the best researchers of the genocide will be the Turks, but the Turkish state will continue to deny it.

Maybe the rights of the Armenian churches will be restored, but they will say, “We did not commit genocide.”

Even today, the Kurds are useless for the Turkish state. But they managed to establish the third largest party in the Turkish parliament.

It is forbidden to speak Kurdish, but the state has a Kurdish television and radio channel.

The genocide is denied, but studies and publications are made about the genocide.

Turkey has called the city of Ani an “ancient site” for years.

We have been criticizing “Agos” for years, saying, clarify Ani’s question, tell Ani.

This year, an advertisement titled “City of Ani” was advertised on a page of the Turkish Ministry of Tourism called “GoTurkey”. This is something I talked about above. Or they do not accept, but Ani has now rediscovered her name.

Now we have to ask the ministry why it was not called ANI for years. It is called in Turkish to take a step back or lick what you do not care about.

Source: Ermenihaber.am