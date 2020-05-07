Ariel Winter says she cut the top of her thumb off: ‘I was so shocked’

Ariel Winter has a sort of a new battle scar!

The previous “Modern Family” actress lately went up on a cooking adventure that caused her to have a trip to the hospital, as what she says “a mildly sad-looking thumb.”

Winters announced to Access that she cut off the top of her thumb while she was cooking.

“I was trying to make Greek food because I’m Greek… and I had chopped four onions just before I chopped this one thing. Chopped four onions and it was great. I just got new knives too,” said Winter.

“I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato,” she said.

Winter said that she was feeling surprised.

“I was so shocked that it was more like hyperventilating,” she stated. “I was like, ‘I should be crying but I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it.'”

Until now, Winter said that she “sliced an artery.”

“I bled so much, so [my boyfriend and I] had to go to the hospital, and he actually brought the tip of my finger to the hospital,” stated Winter.

In the End, Winter stated that a nurse gave her the cut piece of her thumb back in a bag. Unfortunately, she did not know what was in the bag so she threw it away.

However, Winter is looking at the situation in a positive way.

“I mean, it’s the top of my thumb, it definitely hurt and it wasn’t fun and it was a good portion of it,” she said. “But at the same time, they took great care of me, I was bleeding a lot, but again, it’s my thumb. So many people are in there for so much worse.”

Winter then said in a funny way that she “will have just a mildly sad-looking thumb” from now.

Source Link