Aricove Cooling Weighted Blanket, 10 lbs, 48”x72”, Certified Premium Soft Bamboo in White Color, Luxury Quality in Twin Size for Individual Use or Gifts

Certified ISO9001:2015 by Head International Certification on 2018-10-06 valid until 2021-10-05. Certified ISO14001:2015 by Head International Certification on 2018-02-08 valid until 2021-02-07. Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certification number 16.HCN.81302 HOHENSTEIN HTTI.

Help you FALL ASLEEP faster, STAY ASLEEP through the night and WAKE UP REFRESHED – Ultra-soft 7-layer bamboo weighted blanket made of luxurious materials in Aricove’s signature 4” alternating diamond quilt pattern. Deliver soft, sink-in comfort by following closely the contours of your body and distributing weight evenly. HUG you to sleep deeply through the night and wake up rested and refreshed.

Natural TEMPERATURE regulation properties keep you COOL in summer, WARM in winter and your skin FRESH all year-round – Made of our 100% breathable twill-woven BAMBOO viscose fabric, it has a vapor transmission rate TWICE as high as cotton to wick away moisture on your skin and let it evaporate in the air efficiently. Alleviate hot flashes symptoms, soothe your nervous system continuously and prevent you from waking up soaked in night sweats.

Perfect for SENSITIVE skin – Our production is certified Oeko-Tex Standard 100, an international testing system for textiles in ensuring no harmful substances or chemicals in all parts of our products. Quilted with our specially treated inner microfiber layers to STAY SOFT, ELIMINATE NOISE and make it HYPOALLERGENIC throughout. It’s HYGIENIC and is MILD to the sensory receptors in your skin so you can snuggle into the comfy weight and drift off to uninterrupted blissful sleep.

Machine WASHABLE & tumble dry safe – Made of high-quality pre-shrunk twill-woven bamboo viscose sheets, high-performance microfiber filling and superfine lead-free glass beads, this breathable weighted blanket DRIES QUICKLY after wash. With natural ODOR-FIGHTING properties, it’s easy to maintain and the brilliant WHITE color is built not to fade to yellow or gray over time like cotton, fleece and other lower-grade bamboo materials do.

RECOMMENDED by occupational therapist, your Aricove is expertly crafted with loads of love, attention and care to last for years – Certified ISO9001 and ISO14001, international quality management standards, you are guaranteed to receive high-quality products that are produced sustainably and ethically. You’ve never compromised quality, why should your sleep be any different?