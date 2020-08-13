Aribo scores as Balogun’s Rangers defeat St Johnstone

The Nigeria international got his first goal of the season to help Steven Gerrard’s men continue their perfect start to the new season

Joe Aribo opened his Scottish Premiership 2020-21 season account in Rangers 3-0 triumph over St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old midfielder scored the Gers’ last goal as Steven Gerrard’s team cruised to a routine win inside Ibrox Stadium.

While it looked like the first-half might not produce a goal, Borna Barisic put the hosts ahead with his stunning free-kick in the 21st minute.

The Croatia international curled his strike past goalkeeper Elliott Parish after Alfredo Morelos was fouled 25-yards from goal.

Barisic turned provider for Ryan Kent to double the Gers’ lead on the stroke of halftime.

Four minutes into the second half, Aribo made it three for Rangers after connecting to James Tavernier’s corner kick to rifle home his first goal of the new season.

Filip Helander came close to a fourth after getting on the end of Barisic’s free-kick, however, was unable to make nothing out of it.

Anglo-Nigerian Isaac Olaofe almost reduced the deficit, but his point-blank strike was saved by goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin,

After putting up a fine performance on…