Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Steals The Spotlight With Adorable Cameo In Lady GaGa Weather Channel Video!

How do artists promote their new singles within the age of quarantine? With viral movies made in their very own houses!

Obviously Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa are severe about promoting their new collab Rain On Me, however since they will’t simply carry out collectively on late evening exhibits they determined to get artistic.

Video: The Wild Official Music Video For Rain On Me

Partnering with The Weather Channel, the pop stars made a climate replace, full with umbrellas shielding them from rainstorms. The solely drawback, after all, is that it doesn’t truly rain on command — so as a substitute they bought some males to make them “soaking wet”!

In Ari’s case that was the job of Dalton Gomez!

While the Thank U Next singer hasn’t technically, verbally confirmed her relationship with the 26-year-old actual property agent, we’d should say when a person balances on a chair and sprays a hose in your umbrella that will help you promote data — we’re fairly positive that man is legally your boyfriend.

While each singers shared the vid on their Instagram feeds, Ariana additionally shared some behind-the-scenes vids of Dalton having an absolute ball drenching her on her Stories. Highly advocate!

Ch-ch-check out the foolish full vid — which may be discovered on the precise Weather Channel YouTube channel (beneath)!

[Image via The Weather Channel/YouTube.]