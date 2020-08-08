Ariana Grande Shares PDA-Filled Pics & Drops The L-Word For BF Dalton Gomez’s 27th Birthday!

Ariana Grande is showering her sweetheart Dalton Gomez with love for his birthday! And we suggest “love”!

To commemorate her beau turning 27 years of ages on Friday, the Rain On Me vocalist submitted a fresh set of pictures and videos of the couple to her Instagram page– and it appears she no longer provides a f ** k about keeping her love personal!

Barely a couple of months into this brand-new relationship, Ari is currently proclaiming her love and gratitude forDalton She delicately dropped the L-word and composed:

“hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days 🙂 i love u”

Awww

In the carousel (listed below), the 2 can be seen playing video games, taking pleasure in stunning views, snuggling, and sharing kisses together. The pop songstress showcased her funny bone too, including an amusing meme of what her kids with the property representative would appear like at some point. Thinking really far ahead now, aren’t we? LOLz. Regardless of the rather rough quality, this PDA-filled post is quite adorable!

We like to see these 2 delighted and as we pointed out at the top, we need to most likely anticipate more scenes like this now that Miz Grande seems more comfy letting us in on her relationship.

It was just last month when she made it social networks authorities with …