Ariana Grande Rings In Her 27th Birthday By Going Instagram Official With BF Dalton Gomez!

Exactly 90 days after her relationship with then-rumored quarantine boo Dalton Gomez became exposed, Ariana Grande took their romance to the next level: making it Instagram official!

To celebrate her 27th birthday on Friday, the Rain On Me singer celebrated early by sharing a slideshow of new pics and videos to her Instagram account on Thursday where she sneaked in a selfie of her and her boyfriend near the end! Looks like she’s perhaps not keeping her love life so private after all!

Related: Cardi B Addresses Allegations Of Finsta Bashing Ariana & Other Celebs!

The photo (above) offered a sweet consider their fling, and we’ll be adding this to the set of small cameos the real estate agent has made in the star’s life! Click through her many dog tributes (below) and you’ll find this hidden gem:

They’re music video official and IG official, so what’s left for the couple??

Think they’ll go the way in which of pal Demi Lovato and BF Max Ehrich, who are seemingly set to obtain engaged after the coronavirus pandemic is over??

Sound off with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]