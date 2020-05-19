Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Respond To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Billboard Claims

It’s been just a little over every week since Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber dropped the quarantine bop “Stuck With U.” And, come on? A romantic duet by two of the most important artists on the earth, who every have a number of the most devoted followers backing their work? That’s virtually assured to be a no 1 — a truth which Billboard confirmed when it launched its Hot 100 chart on May 18.

What was and is meant to be a second of celebration for a lot of artists, turned bitter when rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Billboard of “cheating,” and implicated Ariana within the combine. That identical day, he posted an Instagram video claiming that an investigation by his workforce confirmed that six bank cards purchased 30,000 items of “Stuck With U” on the final minute, thereby forcing his new tune, “Gooba,” into a 3rd place debut. “When we asked where those six credit cards linked to, Billboard said we can’t disclose that information,” he said, per E! He additionally attributed the monitor to Ariana, but didn’t point out Justin in his video.

Soon after, Ariana posted an Instagram screenshot of the Billboard prime 10, as she sometimes does when she celebrates a serious milestone. Though she didn’t point out Tekashi within the caption, she responded to the claims in a broad means. “I don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far,” she wrote.

“My fans bought the song. JUSTIN’s fans bought the song. OUR fans bought the song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). They are ride or die motherf–kers and I thank God every day that I have them in my life. Not just when they fight for us to win (even when I ask them not to as I did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people I know. Sales count for more than streams. U can not discredit this as hard as u try. To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), I ask u to take a moment to humble yourself.”

The solely time she alluded to the rapper was on the finish of her message, when she wished a hearty “congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3.”

For his half, Justin chimed in to corroborate, and shed additional mild on the place 60,000 further items confirmed up simply earlier than deadline. “60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until end of week,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “That’s called strategy. He [Tekashi] said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. Nielsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info.”

The singer additionally shouted out Ariana instantly on the finish of his message: “This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause,” he wrote. “If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

That message didn’t cease Tekashi from singling Ariana out in a later Instagram video, however neither Ariana or Justin have responded once more. Instead they’re specializing in the love they’re receiving from followers — and bestie Victoria Monét reminded the world that Ariana nabbed manufacturing credit on her new no 1, too. “Ari recorded HERSELF AT HOME!!,” she tweeted. “Now she’s an engineer and vocal producer of a number 1! Just say you’re impressed!”

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue