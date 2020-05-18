Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Deny Tekashi’s Claim They Bought Way to Billboard #1

Ariana Grande and also Justin Bieber are shooting back at Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s claim that she and/or their group illegally bought their way to # 1 today.

AG took to IG Monday with a commemorative message, highlighting her and also Bieb’s solitary, “Stuck with U,” which landed on top area on the Billboard Hot 100 listing … vanquishing Doja Cat‘s preferred “Say So” along with 6ix9ine’s brand-new solitary, “GOOBA,” which was available in 3rd.

She stated she desired to thank her followers for obtaining her there, however additionally took a great min attending to 6ix9ine’s accusations from simply a couple of hrs previously that she, Biebs and also individuals benefiting them presumably maxed out 6 charge card to acquisition 30,000 devices in the nick of time to safeguard their area at # 1. Ariana calls BS.

She firmly insists the factor “Stuck with U” relocated the way it did is since even more individuals really acquired their tune as opposed to streamed it, which counts for even more devices than streaming and also discusses why it rose to the top. Ariana takes place to claim she and also Bieber have long time trip or pass away followers– and also they’re attributed with the bump. Nothing extra.

She proceeded with all musicians ought to be happy and also recognized by the chance to be listened to in all, and also to operate in the biz. She sent out love to everybody in the top 10 … “even number 3.”

BTW, Bieber used up for their hit track … explaining Billboard regulations just permit 4 devices to be acquired per charge card– so, he’s stating Tekashi’s accusation could not hold true.

And, when it comes to Tekashi just calling out Ariana? Justin claims, “If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”