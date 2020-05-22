Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release new song ‘Rain

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have launched their new single, “Rain on Me,” with music video for the catchy tune to drop Saturday.

The collaboration was born after the 2 artists started associates, which Gaga admits was on account of Grande reaching out to her.

“She was so persistent,” Gaga informed Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1. “She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”

This is the second song off Gaga’s upcoming 16-track Chromatica album, which additionally contains the beforehand launched “Stupid Love” and “Sine From Above,” that includes Elton John. Gaga additionally has collaboration observe with Blackpink.