Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release new song ‘Rain

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have launched their new single, “Rain on Me,” with music video for the catchy tune to drop Saturday.
The collaboration was born after the 2 artists started associates, which Gaga admits was on account of Grande reaching out to her.
“She was so persistent,” Gaga informed Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1. “She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.”
This is the second song off Gaga’s upcoming 16-track Chromatica album, which additionally contains the beforehand launched “Stupid Love” and “Sine From Above,” that includes Elton John. Gaga additionally has collaboration observe with Blackpink.
“Chromatica” was initially scheduled for release on April 10, however Gaga introduced in March that she was suspending its debut because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us,” she wrote on the time on Twitter. “And while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”
