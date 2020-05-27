Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are here with your summer forecast

The singers, who’ve a brand new music out, “Rain On Me,” partnered with The Weather Channel for a spoof section.

“It was beautiful just yesterday but, oh wow, how things have changed,” Gaga says. “Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain.”

The new single dropped on Friday and it is the second music off Gaga’s upcoming 16-track “Chromatica” album, which additionally contains the beforehand launched “Stupid Love” and “Sine From Above,” that includes Elton John. Gaga additionally has collaboration observe with the lady group Blackpink.

“Chromatica” was initially scheduled for launch on April 10, however Gaga introduced in March that she was suspending its debut as a result of coronavirus pandemic.