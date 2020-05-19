Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber refute Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claim that they bought their No. 1 chart spot

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” simply debuted at No. 1, however not everyone seems to be celebrating. Tekashi 6ix9ine is claiming that the pop stars bought their prime spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, after his rival single “GOOBA” stalled at No. 3. Grande, Bieber, and even Billboard have spoken out, denying his outrageous accusations.

On Monday, the controversial rapper cried fraud on Instagram, tagging @Billboard and captioning an almost four-minute video rant with the capslocked declaration: “CAUGHT CHEATING. YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.”

“So listen — I want the world to know that Billboard is a lie. You can buy No.1s on Billboard,” 6ix9ine mentioned within the video publish. He went on to claim that his “ongoing investigation” had revealed that Grande and Bieber’s workforce had used “six credit cards” to purchase “30,000 units,” with a view to inflate “Stuck With U’s” numbers simply earlier than final week’s chart deadline.

The rapper additionally pulled up a screenshot of a spreadsheet on his telephone, which he claimed offered proof that Billboard had “illegally disqualified” roughly 20 million “GOOBA” streams to close him out of the No. 1 spot. He mentioned his workforce had reached out to Billboard for a proof as to how this week’s numbers had been tallied, however had been informed, “We can’t disclose that information.”

“Billboard doesn’t want no one to know this,” 6ix9ine asserted. He later posted a photograph of him holding up six bank cards, joking, “Don’t worry we going #1 next time.”

Both Grande and Bieber took to Instagram to discredit 6ix9ine story. Grande posted a prolonged touch upon an Instagram picture of the Hot 100 chart. “I would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song,” Grande’s publish started. “JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die mother***ers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try.”

Grande referred to as out 6ix9ine’s sexism, including: “To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of ‘almost number ones’ in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too.”

Bieber additionally responded, through his Instagram Stories, echoing Grande’s key level: that a single bank card can solely purchase a most of 4 items, thus making it not possible that six playing cards might have made such a large buy. “[6ix9ine] is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart. 60,000 units came because we don’t disclose our numbers until end of week. That’s called strategy. He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie,” Bieber wrote. He additionally defended his duet companion, saying, “This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

Scooter Braun, who manages each Grande and Bieber, didn’t launch his personal official assertion of denial, however he did retweet the First Responders Children’s Foundation and Grande’s joint publish on his Twitter, which appeared to level out — Bieber had — that “Stuck With U” is in actual fact a charity single.