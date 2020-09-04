Aria Air Fryers AAO-890 Oven Air Fryer, 10Qt, Premium Black



Price: $149.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 00:22:44 UTC – Details)



Bake fry rotisserie reheat dehydrate grill and roast your favorite meats breakfasts desserts and vegetables faster than ever with the Aria 10Qt Air Fryer Oven! It has all the features to make it your new “Go-To Appliance” as its Air Frying technology replaces multiple appliances and cooks in less time than traditional ovens while reducing the fat in your food by up to 90% and eliminating the need for oil Eliminate the preheat as it heats up to 400° in seconds while the spacious design with 3 cooking levels allows you to cook food for the entire family or all your guests It also includes a rotating rotisserie spit that spins 360° so you can enjoy evenly-cooked tender juicy chicken dinners while a Rotating Basket steadily mixes your ingredients like fries vegetables frozen snacks and trail mix so each piece is perfectly prepared A clear touchscreen also features 8 cooking presets for foods such as chicken beef vegetables dessert and more With the dehydration mode you can preserve your favorite fruits vegetables and meats conveniently at home using your own ingredients that you trust The included full-color cookbook lets you prepare mouth-watering meals right away Traditional appliances like a deep fryer microwave toaster convection oven dehydrator slow cooker and more can all be replaced with just one device – the Aria Air Fryer Oven The Extended Full-Color Cookbook has exclusive mouth-watering recipes so you can get started right away curated by the champions of ABC’s Family Food Fight! It also features your favorite recipes including Vegan and Keto options from TV-Chef Mario Fabbri! Finally enjoy mouth-watering meals in comfort knowing that Aria Air Fryers are the ONLY Air Fryers with a Lifetime on parts & accessories and friendly customer service Endless culinary adventures await – with the Aria 10Qt Air Fryer Oven!

– ! The All-in-1 Aria replaces your deep fryer, microwave, toaster, convection oven, and more while reducing fat in your food by up to 90% and eliminating the need for oil!

– : 10Qt Oven with multiple cooking levels allows you to cook for the entire family or all your guests. Fit multiple 12″ pizzas, a juicy chicken, sizzling vegetables, a whole cake, and much more!

, , : Dry and preserve your favorite fruits, vegetables, and meats conveniently at home using ingredients that you trust! Make delicious fruit and vegetable chips, create meat jerky, dry herbs, and other healthy snacks you can store for later. You can also make dried dog-treats for your pet to enjoy as well!

– : No Guilt, No Guesswork! Our full-color cookbook has exclusive mouth-watering recipes so you can get started out of the box, curated by the champions of ABC’s Family Food Fight! It also has your favorite classic recipes including Vegan & Keto options from Chef Mario Fabbri!

: All Aria Air Fryers are backed by our Industry-Leading Hassle-Free Lifetime Warranty and friendly live Customer Service! Enjoy your favorite foods with assurance that we’re here to help anytime!

Rotating Rotisserie Included: Enjoy even and thoroughly-seasoned results with the included rotating attachments, which gently spin your food 360° while cooking

Includes 1 Rotating Cage for evenly-seasoned Fries, Vegetables, Nuts, and smaller ingredients