Washington, D.C. protesters tried earlier this week to create a police-free zone close to the White House comparable to Seattle’s autonomous zone that took over six blocks close to downtown after police deserted a precinct.

Seattle authorities had been making preparations Tuesday to retake the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or CHOP, after a number of shootings and numerous other crimes in what protesters have declared a “cop-free zone.”

Demonstrators occupied the neighborhood on June eight after police pulled out of their East Precinct constructing following greater than per week of protests over the dying of George Floyd, a few of which grew violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, prompting protests towards police brutality and racism. Some cities noticed violence, rioting and looting — together with Seattle in its Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Hoffman mentioned that the CHOP associates need to “rewrite American history” and “tear down America” by utilizing the “race issue to push a Marxist agenda.” Furthermore, Hoffman mentioned that Seattle’s authorities has supported CHOP protesters.

“Seattle, instead, is providing them with sanitation and utilities and giving them new barriers to reinforce the barriers they took from Seattle police to create their own walls. So, Seattle is essentially funding the protest against them and the occupation of a section in our city.”

Hoffman mentioned that two patriots entered the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone with American flags that had been ripped out of their arms.

“One of them was an African-American man, one was a woman and the flags were ripped right away from them by the crowd.”