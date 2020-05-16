Ari Fleischer raises concern about Biden after gaffes: ‘Is something going on that’s getting worse?’

“Lots of people get mixed up on words, get statistics or numbers wrong,” Fleischer included. “It does happen.”

Biden on Thursday stumbled his numbers when reviewing the variety of shed work and also shed lives connected to the coronavirus pandemic, specifying at one factor that just 85,000 Americans ran out job.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today,” he said at a COVID-19 roundtable, before trying to correct himself: “Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs.”

Fleischer likewise slammed Biden for satisfying the “far-left” of the Democratic Party.

“So Biden is a modern day reflection of a party that is running to the far-left, putting Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez on this committee … about climate. What a terrible signal … to put a socialist in charge of your climate committee on America’s energy needs,” Fleischer stated. “I mean, there’s one thing about running to the left. There’s another thing about running down and off the cliff on your left. And that’s an indication that he’s heading in that direction.”

“It also just shows he’s not strong enough to stand by his track record where he was previously known for some moderate votes,” Fleischer included. “He’s walked away from all of it.”

