On the night of April 25, the Erebuni Police Department received an ambulance report ․ A 62-year-old man died suddenly in his house in Nor Aresh, in the presence of his relatives.

The operative group of the department left for the scene. Scratches were found on the head and face of the deceased during the forensic examination. According to the relatives, the 62-year-old man told them about the injuries that they were after falling on the street. The police, however, had other suspicions.

As a result of the measures taken by the criminal investigators of Erebuni, information was received that on the evening of April 24, at around 8:20 pm, a 51-year-old man, a resident of Azatamartikner Street, had a fight with the deceased on Khaghagh Don Street.

As a result of the explanatory work, in the evening of April 26, the man came to the Erebuni police department, then was presented to the regional investigation body. He gave a confession and was arrested. The reason for the dispute and the circumstances of the incident are found out during the preliminary investigation.



