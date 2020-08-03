Argentine lawmaker, sources, say debt deal near on eve of deadline By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters The shape of the dome of the Argentine National Congress is viewed as senators argument inside throughout a remarkable session on the argument of an expense on renegotiation of the general public external debt, in Buenos Aires



2/2

By Eliana Raszewski, Rodrigo Campos and Adam Jourdan

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine lawmaker and sources informed Reuters on Monday that a development in debt restructuring talks was near, on the eve of deadline to revamp around $65 billion in foreign debt.

Mounting expectations of such a deal raised the nation’s sovereign bonds around 1% in the afternoon, reversing an early decrease, while stocks leapt.

The South American nation and its financial institutions have actually been at a deadlock over propositions to revamp the debt ahead of theAug 4deadline Earlier, financial institutions had actually declined the nation’s “final” deal and rallied behind a counterproposal.

Ruling celebration deputy Fernanda Vallejos informed Reuters in a message that a deal was “near to closing” after Economy Minister Martin Guzman had actually consulted with legislators.

“He gave us reason to feel optimistic that there are significant chances of success in closing the negotiation,” she included.

A source near to the settlement stated a deal has actually been “struck” in between financial institutions and …