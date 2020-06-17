Argentina’s president enters voluntary isolation amid coronavirus surge | World news

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernández has gone in to voluntary isolation amid growing concerns over a surge of coronavirus infections, including several cases among the country’s political elite.

The decision to quarantine the president – whose popularity is riding high on his no-nonsense a reaction to the pandemic – was taken as a result of “significant increase in the circulation of the virus,” presidential doctor Federico Saavedra said in a statement on Wednesday.

Until now, Argentina’s strong coronavirus lockdown, had been a standout success in the containment of the pandemic that is ripping through its South American neighbours Brazil and Chile.

But that may start changing after Argentina’s reported cases a lot more than quadrupled within the last few month following a gradual lockdown relaxation that began on 10 May.

The sudden spike in cases has also struck a number of current and former senior politicians, including former Buenos Aires governor María Eugenia Vidal, 46, a presidential hopeful for the 2023 elections for the opposition PRO party.

Fears for the president’s safety were sparked with a lunch Vidal had on Friday with fellow PRO politician and Buenos Aires City mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who meets regularly with Fernández to coordinate pandemic techniques for Buenos Aires City, with a citizenry of 3 million, and its particular surrounding Greater Buenos Aires urban area, with a population of 11 million, where the majority of of Argentina’s coronavirus cases are concentrated.

Other positive cases Vidal had recently been in touch with include Martín Insaurralde, mayor of the district of Lomas de Zamora in the Greater Buenos Aires area, and Buenos Aires provincial legislator Alex Campbell.

Argentina’s reported cases have more than quadrupled from only 8,000 on 17 May to some 35,000 cases now, with almost 16,000 of the cases in Buenos Aires City and another 14,000 in the surrounding Greater Buenos Aires area.

The quantity of nationwide deaths has risen from 373 one month ago to 878 Wednesday.

Despite the recent surge in cases, Argentina’s numbers remain far below those of its giant northern neighbour Brazil, the country with the second highest caseload on earth, 923,000, and its western neighbour Chile, ranking ninth worldwide with 221,000 cases. Argentina by comparison ranks 34th in number of cases.

President Fernández has already started following his doctor’s order to suspend all “travel and personal meetings” and remain within the walls of the Quinta de Olivos presidential compound in Greater Buenos Aires, cancelling his attendance at the forthcoming national flag day ceremony in the central city of Rosario Friday, an important Argentinian festivity.