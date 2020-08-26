Argentina steps toward next debt tango, with the IMF By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The IMF logo design is seen outdoors the head office structure in Washington



By Adam Jourdan and Cassandra Garrison

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina, set to conclude a $65 billion debt offer with lenders today, has actually officially started speak to work out a brand-new offer to change its record standby arrangement with the International Monetary Fund as it seeks to get away from economic crisis and default.

In a letter to IMF head Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday, Argentina’s Economy Minister Martin Guzman and reserve bank chief Miguel Angel Pesce asked for official talks that would cause a brand-new program to prosper the “canceled and derailed 2018 stand-by arrangement.”

“The crisis that affects our country today was deepened by a quick agreement with the IMF in 2018, that was unsustainable, and carried out with its back to society,” Guzman tweeted, including it was essential to reschedule debt maturities with the fund.

The IMF accepted drift cash-strapped Argentina a $57 billion funding program 2 years back, the most significant in the fund’s history, under the previous administration ofMauricio Macri Around $44 billion of that has actually currently been provided.

Georgieva stated in a declaration that she had actually held a “very constructive and positive conversation” with …