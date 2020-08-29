Argentina reports record number of new COVID-19 cases but relaxes lockdown By Reuters





BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina registered its greatest number of new everyday COVID-19 cases on Friday as the federal government partly unwinded across the country lockdown determines to permit outside parties of as much as 10 individuals using masks.

Restrictions associated to the pandemic in the nation began on March 20. The new, more unwinded guidelines are set up to last up until a minimum ofSept 20, President Alberto Fernandez stated in a telecasted address. The nation has actually had actually 392,009 verified cases of the coronavirus up until now, 8,271 of which have actually been deadly.

“Today we can take a new step by authorizing meetings of up to ten people in the open air, maintaining the distance of two meters and the use of a mask. This will be in force throughout the country,” Fernandez stated, although his federal government reported an all-time high 11,717 new cases.

The president stated that while COVID-19 stats in capital city Buenos Aires revealed some favorable indications, the number of cases in the rest of the nation had actually grown.

“A month and a half ago 93% of new cases were in the greater Buenos Aires area. In the other provinces it was only 7%. Now in the provinces that percentage has multiplied by five. Today it represents 37% of all cases,” Fernandez stated.

The mayor of Buenos Aires stated on …