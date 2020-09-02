Argentina gains room to breathe with crucial debt deal: for now By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and Economy Minister Martin Guzman participate in a press conference, at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires



By Cassandra Garrison and Rodrigo Campos

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentina has actually gotten breathing room after reorganizing practically the totality of $65 billion in foreign bonds, though it now deals with a big difficulty to restore development and repair work federal government financial resources prior to the oxygen goes out.

The South American grains manufacturer stated on Monday it had actually reorganized 99% of qualified bonds in its debt offer after practically all shareholders got on board, a significant win for Argentina, which is stuck in economic crisis and default.

The nation has actually likewise transformed $8 billion in regional dollar debt through voluntary swaps and is near the goal to restructure over $40 billion in local-law dollar loanings.

“Taken together, these deals will give the government some much-need respite as it tackles the devastating fallout from the coronavirus crisis,” Nikhil Sanghani at Capital Economics stated in a note after the offer.

He included, nevertheless, that Argentina’s dollar debt stayed high and the threat of another default would increase over …