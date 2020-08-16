Argentina approves revised debt offer, set for SEC filing By Reuters

©Reuters



By Lucila Sigal

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The Argentine federal government formalised its modified bond restructuring offer on Saturday night, verifying in a governmental decree that it would send the brand-new offer to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission onMonday

The decree described how the federal government had actually authorized a 2nd round of changes to its preliminary offer made back in April, a crucial action to clinch an offer.

Argentina and its primary lender groups reached a contract in concept onAug 4 to reorganize about $65 billion in distressed sovereign bonds after months of talks, breaking a deadlock that had actually threatened to thwart settlements.

In a different declaration the federal government stated that it would make the filing to the SEC onAug 17, intending to “bring public finances into balance, give certainty to the private sector and provide the country with a new platform for growth”.

It included the proposition showed the monetary regards to theAug 4 contract and discussion with lenders, the International Monetary Fund and other worldwide bodies on legal aspects.

“The work performed made it possible to reach agreement on modifications to (the) design legal structure embraced by the worldwide neighborhood focused on assisting in the …