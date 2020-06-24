ARF: Turkey has become more belligerent, seeking to intimidate Armenia and Artsakh – Panorama

The Armenian National Committee-International of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF/Dashnaktsutyun) celebration has reacted to Turkey’s current hostile actions towards Armenians. A press release launched by the committee reads:

“In current weeks, Armenians worldwide have witnessed Turkey’s sharp escalation of its hateful incitement and hostile actions towards Armenians, in Turkey, throughout the South Caucasus, and around the globe.

Among essentially the most notable of those provocations have been incitements and protests organized by remoted pursuits in Lebanon which are aligned with Ankara and its genocidal intentions towards the Armenian nation. This hostility was additionally prominently marketed by the Erdogan authorities’s public bulletins that it devoted a 5-hour assembly of his High Advisory Board to its marketing campaign to hinder the “Armenian lobby’s” progress towards a truthful, simply, and complete worldwide decision of the Armenian Genocide. Within the South Caucasus, Turkey has become more belligerent by steadily escalating tensions, seeking to intimidate Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) both immediately or by way of its elevated help for Azerbaijani aggression and by additional militarizing traditionally Armenian Nakhichevan. More broadly, Turkey has stepped up its destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

As has been the case for the previous three many years, Baku has matched every of Ankara’s anti-Armenian escalations with its personal aggression, within the type of cross-border assaults, stop-fireplace violations, human rights abuses, historic falsifications and different incitements of hatred which have, in current weeks, been condemned by the European Court of Human Rights.

The Armenian National Committee-International – in cooperation with its worldwide community and coalition companions – continues to intently monitor these provocations and stays undeterred in advancing its core mission of defending the safety of the republics of Armenia and Artsakh, of safeguarding the rights and pursuits of Armenians worldwide and of selling a free, united, and unbiased Armenia.”