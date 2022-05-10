As a result of other investigative and judicial actions carried out within the framework of the criminal case under investigation in the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, as well as necessary measures taken jointly with the RA Police, three young men who used violence against elderly men were found during a rally organized by the political opposition. identity:

As we have already informed, on May 8, 2022, a group of young people got out of a car, approached the old men standing at the public transport stop on Gyumri’s Yerchanyan Highway and started hitting them on different parts of their bodies. It turned out that the men who suffered from the criminal acts of the above-mentioned young men were citizens of 74, 56, 72 և 84 years old.

As a result of the measures taken during the preliminary investigation, the identities of three of the persons who allegedly committed the crime were found out. one of them in Aragatsotn region in 1991. Gor Sargsyan, born in 1999, is a resident of Yerevan. Taron Manukyan, born in 1990, and the third resident of Ararat region, 1990. born Arsen Martoyan.

Gor Sargsyan, Taron Manukyan were arrested under Article 129 of the RA Criminal Procedure Code, and Arsen Martoyan was involved as an accused.

The investigation is underway. Measures are being taken to identify the other persons involved in the incident and to give a criminal assessment in accordance with their actions.