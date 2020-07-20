ARF Dashnaktsutyun youth activists stage protests around the world against Azerbaijani aggression – Panorama

Young members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) are staging demonstrations outside embassies of Azerbaijan around the world. As the Youth Union of the Party reported on Facebook, the protests are sometimes accompanied by clashes mainly prompted by Azerbaijanis.
A similar incident was recorded on Friday in London when a group of Azeris attacked Armenian peaceful demonstrators protecting the Armenian Embassy.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: