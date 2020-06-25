ARF Dashnaktsutyun expects Bright Armenia to join the initiative to challenge the legality of the Constitutional amendments – Panorama

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF Dashnaktsutyun) expects the opposition Bright Armenia fraction at the National Assembly to join the initiative by Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) and challenge the legality of the constitutional amendments at the nation’s high Court.



“We appealed with an official call to Bright Armenia party. Our expectation is the party will join the PAP initiative of collecting signatures and appeal check the compliance of the adopted legislation with the Constitution at the Constitutional Court,” Member of ARF Supreme Body of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan instructed Panorama.am.

To remind, the ruling My Step faction adopted the draft amendments to the Constitution calling for the rapid alternative of the Constitutional Court head and three judges of the high courtroom at a particular session on Monday. PAP introduced the laws unconstitutional and unveiled plan to challenge its legality at the high Court and wishes the backing of the Bright Armenia to lodge an enchantment.



Saghatelyan reminded that Bright Armenia celebration itself acknowledged the amendments had been adopted in violation of the Constitution. In his phrases, this evaluation needs to be adopted by an motion which is the expectation of ARF-Dashnaktsutyun.

